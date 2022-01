Freshman Ren Dyer's spectacular play came in at number 10 on ESPN SportsCenter's top play countdown.

In the Eagles win against Coker, Dyer inbounded the ball off a defender's back and dunked it. The play drew an excited reaction from Carson-Newman's bench.

Dyer is a freshman from Weaverville, North Carolina. He scored over 1,000 points in his high school career. His mother played basketball at Western Carolina.