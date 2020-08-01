JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn — Carson-Newman Athletics announced Wednesday Mike Clowney is the university's 19th head football coach.

Clowney is no stranger to Carson-Newman football. Recently, he's been serving as running backs coach with the program. He's been with the Eagles for 12 seasons. He served as defensive coordinator for six seasons before transitioning to running backs coach.

The university said when it began its search, it wanted a coach who understands and can manage the multiple aspects of Division II football.

It interviewed 65 candidates in its search for a new coach before landing back on Clowney.

Clowney said Wednesday he had one thing that no other candidate had: no one loved Carson-Newman the way he did.

He takes over for previous head coach Mike Turner, who coached for Carson-Newman for 35 years and retired in December. Turner worked as an offensive line coach, offensive coordinator and even chief fundraiser before taking over as head coach on Nov. 15, 2016, after the retirement of the late Ken Sparks.

Clowney said he credited his success to Sparks, and Turner, and that if it weren't for Sparks – he wouldn't be here today.

"In the summer of 2015, Clowney was inducted into the South Atlantic Conference's Hall of Fame for his efforts on the field during his playing career at C-N," his bio with Carson-Newman said.

Carson-Newman said Clowney was one of the best linebackers in Carson-Newman history and still holds the single-game tackles record, set in 1996 with 23 against Wingate.

"Clowney led the team with 153 tackles that season, the third-highest total in Eagles football history," the university said. "Clowney was recognized as a first-team All-American in 1996 be the Associated Press and several other organizations. He was the South Atlantic Conference Defensive Player of the Year, C-N Male Athlete of the Year and was the cornerstone of the defense that led the Eagles to their first NCAA Division II National Championship game appearance."

Clowney returned to Carson-Newman in 2009, Clowney spent three seasons as head football coach and athletic director of Emerald High School in Greenwood, S.C., the university said.

"From 1999-2003 Clowney was Greenwood’s defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, helping the team win back-to-back state championships in 1999-2000."

He received his master’s degree in 1999 after three seasons as a graduate assistant at Carson-Newman.

Clowney and his wife, Carrie, reside in Jefferson City with their son Preston.

