Carson-Newman's Colt Sinor starts at right guard after beating cancer for a second time

Sinor was first diagnosed with testicular cancer in 2021, beat it and played for the Eagles in 2022. This summer he beat it again to return to the football field.

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. — Carson-Newman offensive lineman Colt Sinor started at right guard for the Eagles in their season opener after beating cancer for a second time.

Sinor was first diagnosed with testicular cancer in 2021. He was able to beat it and played for the Eagles in the 2022 season. He played in 11 games.

This past winter, he was diagnosed again. He told WBIR that it was like a slap in the face when the cancer came back. Sinor also said the first time he battled cancer with fear, but this time, with faith he believed all would be okay.

It would be. After two rounds of chemotherapy, the cancer went away again this past summer.

"I called everybody I wanted to tell everyone I was going to play again," Sinor told WBIR before the season opener on Wednesday. "In the end, it is all in God's faith and will that I was able to do this again. I'm going to try and play as long as I can. If the cancer comes back I'll try to keep on playing."

Sinor hopes to continue playing football for anyone who has cancer and can't play.