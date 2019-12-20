STRAWBERRY PLAINS, Tenn. — Tennessee basketball senior returned to his old stomping grounds in Strawberry Plains, Tennessee, where the Carter community honored him for his time as a Hornet: the team retired his jersey.

"It means a lot, these people, they brought me in, they've been with me, they kept up with me for the past four or five years, seeing my teammates, my family and former players that played here, it means a lot to me to come out and do this, it means everything to me," Bowden said.

Bowden played basketball at Carter in high school before graduating and attending 22 Feet Academy, a prep school out of Greenville, South Carolina. At the time of his freshman season, Bowden was the first Tennessee basketball player out of Knox County to get a scholarship since 1985.

Bowden was joined on the court by friends, family and even his teammates. His fellow Vols surprised him; Bowden didn't know they were coming until the last minute.

"Those are my brothers, they're with me within the good and the bad, we're together."

After the ceremony, Bowden took the time to take pictures and sign autographs with fans.

Tennessee plays its next game at Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday against Jacksonville State. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m.