KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Carter has found a new head football coach - Justin Pressley.

Pressley is a Kingston native and graduated from Middle Tennessee State University. Pressley was the head coach at Volunteer High School in Church Hill, Tennessee. Pressley resigned from Volunteer on Thursday morning.

Pressley replaces Scott Meadows, who left Carter in December to coach at Pigeon Forge.

Pressley previously coached at Siegel middle and high school, Pearl Cohn, Lindblom Academy in Chicago and Volunteer High School.

