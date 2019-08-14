KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — It's prime time and big lights for Catholic this season. The Fighting Irish will host Brentwood Academy at Blaine Stadium on Thursday October 3. Kickoff will be at 8 p.m. on ESPN2.

"We are very excited about this opportunity for our student-athletes to perform in front of a national audience," said Catholic head football coach Steve Matthews. "It is a tremendous honor. This game is not only a chance to showcase our football program, but also to promote Knoxville Catholic's fantastic school support and spirit."

After falling to Central in the 5A semifinal last season, Catholic is now in the DII Class AAA region and will have to face teams like Ensworth, Baylor and McCallie on top of Brentwood Academy.

Brentwood Academy has claimed the last four 2A/3A DII state titles.