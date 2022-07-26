A century of professional wrestling: The story of the Cazana family

Example video title will go here for this video

Three generations of the Cazana's have spent their lives dedicated to the squared circle. This is their story.

If one were to research the name John Cazana, they would find a history of professional wrestling dating back almost a century. A history that has ties to the very television studio that we still use today.

If one were to type the term “wrestling” into the search bar, they would be met with only three results. Two have very little information in the metadata. The other is a 44-second, silent, black and white clip from 1957 of a wrestling program presented by a man named John Cazana.

In the video catacombs of WBIR studios sits a lone computer. Housed on the hard drive is locations for stories aired on WBIR for the first 30 years of the station's existence.

Knoxville holds it's own place in the annals of professional wrestling history. Known then as Sterling Golden, Hulk Hogan won his first championship ever, here in Knoxville, in 1979. In 2018, Knox County voted Glenn Jacobs , known to wrestling fans as Kane, as its mayor.

Professional wrestling has been present in East Tennessee as far back as the 1910s. All-time greats like Randy Savage, Andre the Giant and Antonio Inoki all passed through the area on their way to the top.

John Cazana :

The Cazana family wrestling legacy began in the early 20th century when John Cazana immigrated to the United States from Vovousa, Greece. Once he was stateside, John met his wife who also immigrated from the same mountain town. The two were heavily involved with Saint George Greek Orthodox Church on Kingston Pike.

John was a teenage bodybuilder who quickly grabbed the attention of then-world wrestling champion Jim Londos, and by the early 1930s was making a name for himself on the wrestling scene.

"He broke into the wrestling business as a teenager. There's an article I've got from 1933 that's got him wrestling in some little, rinky-dink, podunk town in Virginia. That's probably the earliest, as far as recorded that I've got," said Joe Cazana, John's grandson.

An entrepreneurial spirit, John had his hands in many businesses around Knoxville before finally landing on promoting professional wrestling, such as a photography studio and restaurants.

"As far as the getting into the wrestling thing, his brother, George Cazana, was the wrestling promoter locally here in Knoxville. To put it out there short and sweet, he got it from his brother; he bought his brother out," Joe said.

Immediately following the Wide World of Sports, another program airing on WBIR at the time, John Cazana's Wide World of Wrestling began running in the 1950s with a weekly 90-minute live show.

In a time before Tennessee sports had the powerhouses of today, John’s show gave Knoxville residents something to rally behind.

"UT wasn't on TV every week back then playing football or basketball or anything like that. We didn't have the Tennessee Titans. We didn't have the Carolina Panthers. We didn't have all the stuff we have now, so wrestling in the south was your hometown sports team," said Beau James, a wrestling historian. "John Cazana was the owner, the manager, and he was the guy that put it all together and pulled all the strings."

The governing body of wrestling territories at the time, the National Wrestling Alliance, came calling. Now, the Wide World of Wrestling was under a much larger umbrella with the ability to import talent from other NWA territories.

"I always remember going out there and seeing these larger-than-life characters. My first memory that I remember of Andre the Giant was at the Jacob Building at Chilhowee Park. He was an incredible sight back then. Plus, all the wrestlers that my granddad had a hand in actually developing, I guess is what you'd call it today. He would give them their big break. I mean guys like your Ron and Don Wright, your Whitey Caldwell and a really, really young Jerry the King Lawler," Joe said.

Having such a stacked roster, the fans came out in droves to see the shows. Some even waited outside hours before the tapings at WBIR, hoping to get in.

Most of the time it was all good fun, but according to wrestler Don Wright, sometimes it could get dangerous. He recalled an incident when he was attacked by a fan with a knife.

"He stabbed me around here and my blue jeans. Slit them all the way to my loafer. Went inside my loafer and cut my leather loafer off. Went through the leather on my big toe through the big toenail. Brought the blood out of it." Wright said.

Aside from running on WBIR and eventually on WTVK, John Cazana’s live events at Chilhowee Park consistently drew a large portion of Knoxville’s population.

"He's drawing 10% of the population of the city at the matches every Wednesday night, without television for some periods of time. Ron and Don against Whitey and Les Thatcher set attendance records at Chilhowee Park still in effect today. They outdrew all the big names that came and played Chilhowee Park in concerts, and they'll never be broken," James said.

Even terrible weather conditions would not stop John’s faithful fans from seeing the action, as one night, over 4,000 fans sat in the pouring rain to witness one on John Cazana's events.

"He goes out and looks and they're lined up down the street to see Ron and Don against Whitey and Les. There were over 4,000 people sitting there that didn't walk away, didn't leave, didn't cover up. They wanted to see what was going to happen," James said.

To show his appreciation for the thousands of fans that frequented his shows, John always made sure to give back to the community that helped make the Wide World of Wrestling a success.

John Cazana held events at the Jacob Building every Christmas where he would pass around milk jugs for people to donate their spare change. The money raised would go to help purchase toys and necessities for underprivileged children in the area.

John and his brother, George, also did philanthropic work with American Legions, VFWs and many different East Tennessee groups still going today.