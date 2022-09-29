Sources: Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman has undergone ankle surgery

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman has undergone ankle surgery following his week three injury against Akron in the second half, sources tell WBIR.
Sources said surgery is similar to the one former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had in his final season with the Crimson Tide. Sources also said he will miss four to six weeks to recover from the procedure.
Tillman missed the game against Florida this past Saturday.
The star wide receiver, who was on many preseason award watch lists, had totaled 17 receptions for 246 yards and one touchdown before getting injured. He had an onster performance against Pittsburgh in the second game of the season with 9 receptions for 162 yards and the game-winning touchdown to lead the Vols to their first top 25 win of the season.