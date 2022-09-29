Sources: Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman has undergone ankle surgery

Sources tell WBIR that he will likely miss between four and six weeks.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman has undergone ankle surgery following his week three injury against Akron in the second half, sources tell WBIR.

Sources said surgery is similar to the one former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had in his final season with the Crimson Tide. Sources also said he will miss four to six weeks to recover from the procedure.

Tillman missed the game against Florida this past Saturday.