Sources: Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman "highly questionable" to play against Florida

Tillman was injured in the Vols' win against Akron during the second half and did not return.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football will likely be without their top wide receiver Cedric Tillman on Saturday when they take on rival Florida, sources tell WBIR.

Tillman suffered an ankle injury during the second half of the Vols' 63-6 win against Akron this past Saturday. Sources said Tillman appears extremely unlikely to be able to go and would not be anywhere near 100% for the game.

Sources say backup outside wideout Ramel Keyton has been seeing the majority of reps at No. 1 wide receiver as Tillman continues to undergo daily rehab and therapy.

Jimmy Holiday and Walker Merrill could fill in as well.

Tillman is coming off a fantastic season for the Vols, totaling over 1,000 receiving yards this season. He had totaled 246 yards on 17 receptions so far this season with one touchdown.

The touchdown came in the biggest game of the year for the vols in overtime against Pittsburgh on the road. It ended up being the game-winning score. He had nine receptions for 162 yards and that touchdown in that game alone.

Keyton, Holiday and Merrill all have touchdown receptions so far this year too.

Tennessee plays Florida on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. inside Neyland Stadium.