KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Central High School football team celebrated its first state title in the TSSAA era on Saturday morning with players, coaches, family and some shiny new rings.

"You dream about this as you get a head coaching job, I've had it planned out," said head coach Bryson Rosser.

Inscribed on the side is the phrase "First Ever" as well as the word "Family." That's the best way to describe this group - Family. With graduation around the corner and a new season just months away, this will be one of the last times this family is together.

"We knew it was inevitable, that is life, I told them this is going to be really cool, but I don't want this to be the highest point of your life though," said Rosser.

Coach Rosser Drive

Knox County Commissioner Michele Carringer unveiled an honorary street sign for the Bobcats coach during the ring ceremony, Coach Rosser Dr. The sign will be displayed on Marion Drive, just behind the high school. Rosser said having a street named after him is humbling.

"It's for the young men that we've built, the lives that we've changed and the lives that we're going to change. It started out as a joke, but for it to actually come to fruition is just completely honoring and humbling and to have my wife and family fly in from different places, it's just great."