Central senior signs to play volleyball at Campbellsville University

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Central senior Emma Biddle signed to play volleyball at Campbellsville University on Wednesday afternoon.

"I'm really just thankful for the opportunity to be able to play because everything's so different this year. It was hard trying to tour these colleges and meet with all these coaches, but I made it work and I'm just really thankful I got the opportunity to play in college," Biddle said.

Biddle gave a lot of credit to her team at Central and the community that taught her about the game.

"I've really just learned what pride and tradition mean, because that's what we say here essentially all the time and it's like family."