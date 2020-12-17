Central standouts Kalib and Liam Fortner sign to Army West Point

"Serving for my brothers and sisters of the United States is huge and I'm very honored to be able to do that for us."

Central Football standout's Kalib and Liam Fortner have never known the game without each other. From pee wee football, to winning back-to-back state championships, and now, signing to play together next fall at Army West Point.

"It's a huge blessing." Kalib Fortner said. "This is what you dream about going into high school. Sitting down with your brothers behind you and your coaches behind you, and signing that paper wherever you go to, is a huge blessing and weight off my shoulders because I've worked very hard for this day."

Outside linebacker Kalib Fortner says he hopes to continue playing linebacker in college. He is a 3-time All-State selection.

"It's a chapter closing in my life and a new one starting." Liam Fortner said. "It's an amazing feeling. It's phenomenal to be alongside my brother doing it. I've been alongside him my whole life and it's an amazing feeling."

Kalib and Liam Fortner never had a division in mind. For their recruiting process, it was more about where can they go to further their education, play football and most importantly serve the nation.

For those close to the Fortner twins, it may not have been a surprise when they chose Army. The Fortners grew up in a military household, with both parents serving in the navy.

"I've always wanted to serve my country." Kalib said. "If football didn't work out, that was definitely my next path and route. Just serving for my brothers and sisters of the United States is huge and I'm very honored to be able to do that for us."

With Knox County Schools in virtual learning right now, the Fortners couldn’t have their signing ceremony at Central, so head coach Nick Craney got creative. He reached out to the Tennessee Army National Guard asking if they could sign on the grounds of their facility, giving the twins a glimpse into the next four years. Craney coached Liam and Kalib all throughout high school and said it didn’t take him long to recognize how special they are.