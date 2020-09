Friday's game between the Bobcats and Eagles is off.

The Central Bobcats and Seymour Eagles will not play their scheduled game on Sept. 18. Each school's athletics director confirmed the cancellation to WBIR on Tuesday.

Several Seymour coaches and players are quarantining, according to athletic director Gary Householder.

Central is not scheduled to play next Friday. Their next scheduled game is Oct. 2 vs. Halls.