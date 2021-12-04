Chandler scores career-high 29 points in No. 13 Tennessee's 69-54 win against Colorado

The freshman phenom was on fire as the Vols won their first true road game of the season. Forward John Fulkerson also threw down two dunks.

BOULDER, Colo. — Tennessee men's basketball won their first true road game of the season 69-54 over Colorado on Saturday and guard Kennedy Chandler was a big reason why.

The freshman phenom scored a career-high 29 points on 13 of 20 shooting to lead the 13th ranked Vols. Guard Santiago Vescovi finished with 13 points and forward John Fulkerson had 10 points.

Fulkerson had an alley-oop and another power dunk in the win.

Guard Josiah-Jordan James returned for the Vols after missing the last three games with a torn ligament on his finger. He was effective on the defensive end. The Vols stretched out the lead to double digits a couple of times, but Colorado made it a five-point game early in the second half, but James hit a big three to stabilize the Vols.