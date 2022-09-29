Vols fans trying to checker Vanderbilt's stadium for their rivalry matchup this season

The fans have created a website on where to sit and what color you would need to wear.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Football is filling their extra time during the Bye-Week with plans to checker the stadium in Orange and White later this season against Vanderbilt.

That game will be in Nashville at the Commodores' stadium. It would not be the first time Vols fans have attempted this.

This year, there is a website that tells fans what color they would need to wear based on where they would buy their tickets.

The effort is gaining a lot of traction on social media, with accounts like Barstool with their 4.3 million followers on Twitter, sharing the efforts of Vols fans to take over their in-state rival's stadium,