Tennessee men's basketball retiring Chris Lofton's jersey

Lofton's jersey will be retired on Jan. 14 against Kentucky inside Thompson-Boling Arena.
Credit: AP Images
CHARLOTTE, NC - MARCH 27: Chris Lofton #5 of the Tennessee Volunteers smiles against the Louisville Cardinals during the 2008 NCAA Men's East Regional Semifinal at Bobcats Arena on March 27, 2008 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Cardinals defeated the Volunteers 77-60. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee men's basketball will retire a Vol legend's jersey this season — the 3-point king Chris Lofton.

Lofton's No. 5 jersey will go up inside Thompson-Boling Arena on Jan. 14, 2023, when the Vols host rival Kentucky.

His jersey will hang up with Bernard King, Ernie Granfield, Allan Houston and Dale Ellis.

Lofton was an All-American during his time with Tennessee from 2004-2008, collecting the honors in his sophomore, junior and senior seasons. In 2007 he was named SEC Player of the Year. He scored 2,131 points in his career, which is the fourth-most in program history.

He made 100 three-pointers in each of his final three seasons with UT. His 431 career three-pointers rank the most in the SEC still.

Lofton was diagnosed with cancer at the end of his junior season and dealt with radiation treatments heading into the 2007-2008 season. His fight with cancer didn't become public until after his final season.

