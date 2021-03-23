Chris Newsom Memorial Baseball Tournament back on, two students receive scholarships

The tournament took a break during the pandemic, but organizers were still able to give away one scholarship in 2020.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Last year, the Chris Newsom Memorial Baseball Tournament took to the bench due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It made a return this year for its 13th tournament, with players lining up to bat Monday night.

The tournament is held in honor of Chris Newsom after he was killed along with his girlfriend, Channon Christian, in 2007. He graduated from Halls High School in 2002 and played baseball all four years of his time there.

"He was a baseball player from the time he was 4 years old," said Mary Newsom, his mother. "I think he would truly enjoy what we are doing for him, to keep his memory alive."

Around 150 local and traveling teams participate in the tournament, and proceeds help officials give scholarships to Halls High School students. Even though there was no tournament last year, they were still able to give one scholarship.

To receive a scholarship, students need to write an essay and prove that they have good grades. It can go towards any education after high school, officials said.

Over the years, 31 students have received scholarships totaling around $27,500. Two students received them this year, officials said.