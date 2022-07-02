x
CAK grad, Braves pitcher Spencer Strider pitches gem against Cincinnati

Strider recorded 11 strikeouts and allowed just one hit in Atlanta's Saturday win against the Reds.
Credit: AP
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Saturday, July 2, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

CINCINNATI — Christian Academy of Knoxville grad and Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Strider came to play in the Braves' 4-1 win against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday.

Strider struck out 11 batters for his second-career double-digit strikeout performance, and only allowed one hit and one walk in six innings of work.

He also threw a pitch of 102.4 miles per hour, which multiple sources recorded was the fastest pitch thrown by a starting pitcher in the Statcast era.

Strider's only hit allowed was an RBI single against Reds outfielder Nick Senzel, who played college baseball for Tennessee and graduated from Farragut High School.

This season, Strider has struck out 90 batters in just 59.2 innings.

   

