KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two days after a season-ending upset in the Knoxville Super Regional, Tennessee senior left-fielder Christian Scott announced he will return to the University of Tennessee for one more season.

"Why not one more? #Go Vols," he said on social media Tuesday.

Scott started 11 games for the Vols during the 2022 season. He had 14 hits and 14 runs-batted-in.

His most impressive moment of the 2022 season was a spectacular catch he made against Florida. Scott helped the Vols sweep Florida, winning game three 6-4, in an 11th-inning comeback win. Scott leaped above the fence and robbed Florida of a home run.