Vols' outfielder Christian Scott will return to Tennessee next season

Tennessee senior outfielder Christian Scott announced on Tuesday he will return to the Vols next season.
Credit: Caleb Jones/Tennessee Athletics
KNOXVILLE, TN - MAY 07, 2019 - Outfielder Christian Scott #8 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the game between the Austin Peay Governors and the Tennessee Volunteers at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Caleb Jones/Tennessee Athletics

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two days after a season-ending upset in the Knoxville Super Regional, Tennessee senior left-fielder Christian Scott announced he will return to the University of Tennessee for one more season. 

"Why not one more? #Go Vols," he said on social media Tuesday.

Scott started 11 games for the Vols during the 2022 season. He had 14 hits and 14 runs-batted-in. 

His most impressive moment of the 2022 season was a spectacular catch he made against Florida. Scott helped the Vols sweep Florida, winning game three 6-4, in an 11th-inning comeback win. Scott leaped above the fence and robbed Florida of a home run. 

Scott has played four season for the Vols, joining the program in 2018-19.

