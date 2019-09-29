KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — VFLs Christian Coleman and Justin Gatlin are coming in hot with the Olympics right around the corner. The two secured gold and silver medals Saturday at the 2019 IAAF World Championships, taking the top spots in the men's 100-meter dash final in Qatar.

Coleman closed a personal-best time of 9.76 seconds, securing the first world outdoor title of his career. Coleman's time is the sixth fastest men's 100-meter dash ever. He was .13 seconds faster than the 37-year-old Gatlin, which matches the largest margin of victory sprinting superstar Usain Bolt had during his world titles.

This is Gatlin's ninth world championship medal. He ranks second in Team USA history on the men's side with nine world medals, behind only sprinting legend Carl Lewis (10).

Coleman, a five-time national champion and 12-time All-American, will look to make noise during the 2020 Olympics. Coleman was a part of Team USA during the Rio Olympics in 2016, but raced only in the relay preliminaries.

There were initial concerns Coleman may face a one-year ban after missing three drug tests in the span of 12 months, but after an appeal, the USADA withdrew the charge against the Tennessee sprinter.