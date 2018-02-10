A GoFundMe page has been launched by Tennessee State to provide funds for the family of Christion Abercrombie, a Tigers football player who is hospitalized in critical condition after suffering a head injury in a game against Vanderbilt on Saturday.

Members of Abercrombie's family have remained at Vanderbilt University Medical Center since Abercrombie underwent emergency surgery.

The goal for the GoFundMe is $250,000.

You can donate at gofundme.com/tennessee-state-univ-athletics-dept.

Abercrombie's medical expenses will be paid by insurance policies provided by TSU and the NCAA.

Abercrombie is a sophomore middle linebacker from Atlanta. He transferred from Illinois after last season.

Earlier Monday, two other GoFundeMe pages were launched by individuals — Fachon Reed, the sister of TSU coach Rod Reed, and Nashville resident Jake Waddell.

Those accounts were taken down at TSU's request because of a potential violation of NCAA rules. The NCAA also told TSU any other crowd-funding attempts may put Abercrombie's eligibility in jeopardy.

