A GoFundMe page has been launched by Tennessee State to provide funds for the family of Christion Abercrombie, a Tigers football player who is hospitalized in critical condition after suffering a head injury in a game against Vanderbilt on Saturday.

Members of Abercrombie's family have remained at Vanderbilt University Medical Center since Abercrombie underwent emergency surgery.

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

The goal for the GoFundMe is $250,000.

You can donate at gofundme.com/tennessee-state-univ-athletics-dept.

Abercrombie's medical expenses will be paid by insurance policies provided by TSU and the NCAA.

Abercrombie is a sophomore middle linebacker from Atlanta. He transferred from Illinois after last season.

Earlier Monday, two other GoFundeMe pages were launched by individuals — Fachon Reed, the sister of TSU coach Rod Reed, and Nashville resident Jake Waddell.

Those accounts were taken down at TSU's request because of a potential violation of NCAA rules. The NCAA also told TSU any other crowd-funding attempts may put Abercrombie's eligibility in jeopardy.

Reach Mike Organ at 615-259-8021 or on Twitter @MikeOrganWriter.

© Nashville Tennessean