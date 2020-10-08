City says conversations about baseball are still happening

City leaders said they are evaluating different approaches other cities have taken to support sporting venues with public financing.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The city of Knoxville says it is still in conversations over whether a baseball season could potentially happen in 2020.

City leadership, specifically Stephanie Welch, the City's Chief Economic and Community Development Officer and Deputy to Mayor Kincannon, said she has met with Mr. Boyd about the baseball concept.

Currently, she said they are evaluating different approaches other cities have taken to support sporting venues with public financing.

"We are excited about exploring the opportunity with other partners. Community-wide support and buy-in will be critical to any public-private partnership," Welch said.

Currently, there is no definite timeline on when such a partnership might be formalized.

The Smokies originally played in Knoxville until 1999 when they left for Sevier County.

The team is under contract to play in Sevier County until 2025.

The team's owner, Randy Boyd, owns land near the Old City that could fit a baseball stadium.

The downtown property, just east of Hall of Fame Boulevard and the James White Parkway, represents more than seven acres.