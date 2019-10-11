KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Nate Evans visited Tennessee for the first time in June to participate in one of the Vols’ camps, where he earned a scholarship offer from them with his strong performance.

When he returned there Sunday, he decided he had found his future home.

The three-star Class of 2021 athlete from Frank W. Cox High School in Virginia Beach, Va., announced Sunday that he has committed to Tennessee, choosing the Vols over scholarship offers from a dozen other teams, including Florida State, Virginia, Virginia Tech, South Carolina, Kentucky, Maryland, Pittsburgh and Baylor.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound Evans made his decision Sunday during his latest trip to Knoxville, giving Tennessee its fourth known commitment for the 2021 class.

Read more at GoVols247.com