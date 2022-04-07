Vols get commitment from Class of 2024 four-star ATH Jonathan Echols

Echols, who plays as an EDGE in high school, announced his commitment on the Fourth of July. He's the fifth-best recruit in the Class of 2024 according to 247 Sports

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football keeps stacking up major recruits for the coming years.

On Monday, the Vols received a commitment from Jonathan Echols, a four-star athlete in the Class of 2024. He's the fifth-best recruit in the class, according to 247 Sports.

He didn't list the final schools he was deciding between but chose Tennessee over Alabama, Arkansas, Cincinnati, Florida and Florida State.

Echols plays a few different positions in high school. On his Hudl there is footage showing him playing EDGE, as a tight end and as a wildcat quarterback.