Luca Ramirez, son of former MLB All-Star Manny Ramirez, commits to Tennessee baseball

The Class of 2024 product plays first base and outfield for American Heritage School in Plantation, Fla.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Class of 2024 first baseman and outfielder Luca Ramirez announced his commitment to Tennessee baseball on Saturday. He is the son of former MLB All-Star Manny Ramirez.

"I am insanely excited to announce that I will be committing to the University of Tennessee," Ramirez said in an Instagram post. "I'd to thank my dad and my mother for believing in me and giving me all the support I need."

Ramirez is listed as 6-foot-4 and 194 lbs. according to his profile on Perfect Game. He plays high school baseball at American Heritage School in Plantation, Fla.