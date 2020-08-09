Clinton football shutting down for two weeks

The Dragons' games against Meigs County and Powell are canceled.

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn — The Clinton High School football program is shutting down for the next two weeks. Some players were exposed to COVID-19, leading to the shutdown, according to head coach Darell Keith.

"I'm very apologetic, but these are things that are out of my control," Keith said in a video posted to Twitter. "I need all the football players to stay at home and be quarantined for 14 days."

The Dragons' games against Meigs County and Powell are canceled. The next scheduled game is Sept. 25 vs. Oak Ridge.