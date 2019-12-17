KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — After a month-long coaching search Clinton High School has found a new head football coach: Darell Keith.

Anderson County Schools made the official announcement on Tuesday morning.

Keith spent the past two years as the head coach at Todd County High School in Elkton, Kentucky. In 2019, he was named the Division II Coach of the Year and received an honorable mention for "Coach of the Year" in the state of Kentucky. Keith has served as a head football coach on two other occasions: from 2010-2011 with the Clarksville Wolfpack, a Gridiron Developmental Football League team and the from 2012-2015 with the Christian County Outlaws, a minor league football team.

Keith formerly served as an Army Drill Sergeant as well as a Special Operations soldier. From 2008-2010 he coached the Japan Joint Task Force Football Team in Okinawa, Japan. During that time, Keith and the team won the United States Forces Japan-American Football League Southern Championship.

Keith played high school football at Pleasant Grove in Birmingham, Alabama. In college, he played inside linebacker for Alabama A&M under former Tennessee defensive coordinator John Chavis.

New Clinton football head coach Darell Keith.

Anderson County Schools