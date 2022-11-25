Clinton High School 3-star player makes dream come true after committing to Vanderbilt

Barrett Maddox dreamed of playing for Vanderbilt. On Friday, he took the first step of making that dream come true by committing to the team.

CLINTON, Tenn. — A Clinton High School student chose Vanderbilt over 30 other schools on Friday, committing to a school he has been dreaming of attending.

Barrett Maddox is an offensive tackle for the Dragons. He said once he got the offer from Vandy, his decision was made.

"Thank you for all of the coaches that recruited me and built relationships with me. I'll never forget them. With that being said, for the next three to four years, I'll be continuing my academic and athletic career at Vanderbilt University," he said.

The three-star high school senior said Vanderbilt was his dream school. He received 31 offers total from the likes of Kansas, UCLA, Appalachian State, and others. However, he said Vanderbilt treated him like family from the beginning and was the perfect fit for him.