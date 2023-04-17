Clinton safety D'Mon Marable commits to Purdue

Marable is a three star prospect in the Class of 2024, according to 247 Sports.

CLINTON, Tenn. — Clinton High School safety D'Mon Marable committed to Purdue University on Monday afternoon.

The six-foot, two inches, 190-pound Dragons defensive back is a three-star prospect in the Class of 2024, according to 247 Sports. He made the announcement on his social media.

He thanked his family and friends in his post along with photos in a Boilermakers jersey.

He received 16 offers according to 247 Sports, including ones from Cincinnati, Colorado, Louisville and Ole Miss.