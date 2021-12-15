x
Coach Heupel speaks on National Signing Day, as Vols welcome future players

Coach Heupel is speaking as local football players decide on which teams to play for, on National Signing Day.
Credit: AP
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel watches action during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Many local athletes signed their national letter of intent to play college football next season on National Early Signing Day. 

Coach Heupel held a press conference to speak about their decisions and to discuss what he hoped to see from future players. Those players included four-star DL Tyre West, choosing to play for Tennessee over Georgia and Florida State.

Four-star RB Justin Williams also signed for the Vols, choosing Tennessee over Auburn. He announced his decision over his Instagram on Wednesday.

"I'm ready to be a Vol," he said after putting on a Tennessee hat.

You can watch Hepuel's conference live here.

