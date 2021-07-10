Offensive player of the week: Cole Hines

The Coalfield quarterback threw for 248 yards, rushing for 144 yards and scored five touchdowns in last Friday's win over Midway.

COALFIELD, Tenn. — The Coalfield Yellow Jackets went into their Oct. 1 game against Midway on a two-game losing streak. They followed a last-second loss to Carter on Sept. 17 with a shutout loss to Gordonsville on Sept. 24. Thanks to quarterback Cole Hines, the losing streak ended.

Hines threw for 248 yards, rushing for 144 yards and scored five total touchdowns to lead Coalfield to a 41-34 win over Midway.

The junior has 773 passing yards, 14 touchdowns and zero interceptions in 2021. He credits his success to the chemistry with his teammates.

"We've built a bond. We've been playing on this field since we were little," he said.