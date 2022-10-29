College GameDay heading to No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 1 Georgia

ESPN's College GameDay will be going to their third Tennessee game of the season.

ATHENS, Ga. — ESPN's College GameDay will be going to their third Tennessee game of the season.

The college football pregame show announced it will be heading to Athens, Georgia for Tennessee's top-three matchup against top-ranked Georgia.

The Vols beats No. 19 Kentucky 44-6 on Saturday and Georgia beat Florida 42-20 on Saturday.

With the wins for both teams, they both remain undefeated in the SEC and overall. The winner would control their own destiny in winning the SEC East and potentially locking in their spot in the SEC Championship game.

College GameDay was in Knoxville for UT's games against Florida and Alabama as well.