College GameDay coming to Knoxville for Lady Vols vs. No. 4 UConn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — ESPN's College GameDay is coming to Rocky Top!

The one-hour program will air before the Lady Vols take on No. 4 UConn on Jan. 26.

The game is part of ESPN's annual We Back Pat initiative honoring the late coaching legend Pat Summitt.

We Back Pat brings awareness to the Pat Summitt Foundation, which is dedicated to finding a cure for Alzheimer's disease. UConn head coach Geno Auriemma was the first to donate to the organization when he contributed $10,000 in 2012.

Elle Duncan will host College GameDay inside Thompson-Boling, alongside commentators Andraya Carter, Rebecca Lobo, Carolyn Peck and Holly Rowe. Carter is a former Lady Vol, Lobo starred at UConn from 1991 to 1995 and Peck was an assistant coach under Summitt from 1993 to 1995.

"We are excited to welcome ESPN's College GameDay back to the University of Tennessee and make our third all-time women's appearance as we host UConn," Tennessee women's basketball head coach Kellie Harper said. "It just feels right to have College GameDay here to showcase one of the most historic rivalries in sports, and I know the atmosphere inside Thompson-Boling Arena and the energy of our fans will be incredible."

This will mark the third consecutive time Tennessee has been involved in the four occasions where College GameDay has been on site for a women's basketball game.

"We are thrilled to continue integrating women's college basketball into the College GameDay brand with additional shows this season," ESPN Vice President of Production Patricia Lowry said. "UConn-Tennessee is one of the preeminent rivalries in women's college basketball and Pat Summitt remains the sport's north star, while Geno Auriemma continues his historic run with the Huskies. Having the first show of 2023 at Tennessee for this matchup while supporting We Back Pat, with one of Summitt's former players, Kellie (Jolly) Harper, now leading the Lady Vol program, it couldn't be more fitting."