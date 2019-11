As the Lady Vols warmed up in Thompson-Boling Arena Thursday night for their match-up against the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears, one special team member had a lot of fans when they took the court: Coach Kellie Harper's young son, Jackson.

Jackson turns 6 this month, but on the court -- he was wearing 14, his mother's number when she played for the Lady Vols in the 90s.

Take a look at the warm-up -- it's just adorable!

The Lady Vols take on the Sugar Bears at 7 p.m. in TBA.