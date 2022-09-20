Disguised Eli Manning tries out as walk-on at Penn State

Former New York Giants QB Eli Manning is going viral for going undercover at Penn State.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning went undercover to try out for the Penn State football team.

ESPN posted the video from the show "Eli's Places" on YouTube, and the Internet is loving it.

With the help of a make-up artist and coach James Franklin, Eli Manning posed as Chad Powers to try out as a walk-on at Penn State.

Most of the coaches and players were fooled.

One person on the coaching staff was heard saying he wanted to sign Powers.

But, in the end, Franklin revealed that Powers was ineligible and wouldn't make the team.

Powers, aka Eli Manning, removed his disguise, giving players and coaches a good laugh.