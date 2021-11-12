UT proposes discount for veterans tuition

UT System President Randy Boyd proposed that military-affiliated students receive in-state tuition rates beginning next fall.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A new proposal could help some military-affiliated students attend college in Tennessee.

The University of Tennessee System announced an initiative that allows the following groups to attend any UT institution at the in-state tuition rate: veterans, active-duty military personnel, reservists, TN National Guard members, Army and Air Force ROTC cadets.

The university said the UT Board of Trustees supported UT System President Randy Boyd's proposal and his request to Tennessee lawmakers to implement the changes.

Military-affiliated students could receive the benefits beginning next fall if the proposal is approved, according to a press release.

Randy Boyd said UT owes a great debt of gratitude to military men and women. He said taking some of the financial burdens away is a token of appreciation.

“In order to make this the greatest decade in UT history, we must continually seek ways to honor our land-grant mission by making our universities more accessible to those who wish to achieve their dream of earning a college degree,” said Boyd.

UT officials said the system averages about 1,745 veterans, service members, and dependent students across the state.

Currently, the cost of attendance for undergraduate students who live in-state is $13,244 for 2021-2022, in contrast to $31,664 out-of-state tuition.