KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Vol fans, get ready.

Football season is just a little over a month away.

And with the return of football comes the return of the iconic Vol Navy. This year, though, they'll be returning to a new dock at Volunteer Landing, a news release from the City of Knoxville said.

The current Vol Navy Dock and concrete pavilion were built in 1994 with a grant from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, with 200 feet added on in 1998.

Crews will start working on the new dock soon, the release said, but don't worry. The legendary tailgating shouldn't be interrupted by the work-- it's expected to be completed and reopened by the University of Tennessee's first home game on August 31.

The funds for the dock come from a $400,000 grant from TWRA and matching funds of $100,000 from the city of Knoxville and UT.

The improvements include replacing "the existing dock with new composite decking material and [will] also include two new gangways," the release said. "The pavilion is a concrete-based structure built into Volunteer Landing and will remain the same."

The city owns the dock, which is public, and UT maintains it.

"The Vol Navy Dock is a great part of Volunteer Landing, and we’re glad the project will be completed before UT football kicks off,” Chip Barry, Knoxville's deputy chief of operations, said in the release.