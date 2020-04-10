Maskless UGA fans? Twitter reacts to scenes in the stands at Auburn game

Scenes of crowds without masks had some concerned about what will follow in the COVID battle at this university - and others.

ATHENS, Ga. — A breakout first half definitely got some attention for the Georgia Bulldogs on social media on Saturday. But it's the fans that became the main topic of discussion on Twitter.

The outlet is currently awash with people who have seen cameras turn toward the stands revealing numerous fans - but not a mask between them.

The University of Georgia and Auburn rivalry game has been watched closely for what others around the conference could expect during some of their most high-profile face-offs.

So the lack of masks has some concerned - like one fan who asked "were masks banned at the UGA game?"

"So I guess UGA students don't believe in wearing masks to a football game while we are still in a pandemic?" asked another.

Comments tend to continue on in a similar fashion throughout the Twitterverse though some suggest that it's no different than some crowded restaurants or other events.

However, a reminder sent out to the media by the athletics department suggests fans are within their rights once seated.

"Reminder that masks are required by everyone entering the stadium but are not required when sitting in assigned 'pods'," the note from Sr. Associate Athletic Director Claude Felton said.

#UGA may be looking good on the field, but is starting to see some criticism for sections of the stadium that look like this. https://t.co/n1tR1IsgdT — 11Alive Sports (@11AliveSports) October 4, 2020

This appears to fit within the SEC's guidelines as well which require coverings of the nose and mouth moving in the stadium. That said, the guidelines also suggest that they be worn in situations where guests are unable to maintain a recommended physical distance.

Some on social media, however, said that fans appeared to space out better in the second quarter after ushers went down and made sure fans were staying apart. And it's worth noting that photos taken of the stands before the game did show some social distancing practices in place initially.