The Wall Street Journal released its rankings for U.S. colleges in the Thursday edition.

More than 800 colleges made the list. The rankings were determined by a few factors, including post-graduate outcomes, school spending on resources, engagement in classes, campus diversity, and the average cost to attend the school.

The University of Tennessee in Knoxville was ranked as the best public university in the state of Tennessee, coming in at No. 270 and tying with Hampshire College in Massachusetts and San Diego State University in California.

Rival Vanderbilt ranked as the best private school in Tennessee and was in the top 20 schools across the U.S. with a ranking of 17. Harvard University was listed as the top school in the U.S.

For UT, it earned an overall score of 54.7 out of 100.

When it came to specific rankings, UT was 233 in outcomes after graduating, 311 in campus spending on resources, 471 in engagement, and 585 in campus environment and diversity. The average salary of a UT graduate 10 years after they entered college was $43,600 and the average cost of attendance was 20,995.

