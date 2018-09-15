Each week during high school football season, the WBIR 10Sports team will hand out helmet stickers to some of the top performers in East Tennessee. The winners will be recognized at the end of our Friday night football show "The 10Sports Blitz" We will also mail a WBIR helmet sticker to each of the winners.

Patrick's Sticker: Ethan Humphries and Justin Summers, Gibbs - The Eagles rallied from a 20-0 second quarter deficit to beat Campbell County 34-27. Ethan Humphries rushed for 188 yards and two touchdowns. Summers recorded 8 tackles and four sacks.

Chierstin's Sticker: Kelton Gunn, Hardin Valley - Gunn took the opening kickoff 94 yards for a touchdown and had a rushing score and a receiving TD in the Hawks 51-10 win over Morristown West.

Louis' Sticker: Ton'Quez Ball, South-Doyle - Ball scored three touchdowns, including a end-of-first-half Hail Mary and pulled in a one-handed interception in the Cherokees' 42-7 win over Sevier County on Thursday.

