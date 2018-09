Tennessee lost to Georgia 38-12 on Saturday but it somehow felt quite a bit better than the Vols' two other 26-point losses this season. Louis Fernandez, Chierstin Susel and Patrick Murray discuss that, as well as Jeremy Pruitt's emotional moment during the postgame press conference and how the future looks for the Vols heading into the bye week.

Listen to the 10Sports Podcast below or download on iTunes here.

