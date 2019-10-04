KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Kellie (Jolly) Harper is back on campus!

The former Lady Vol has returned to take the reigns of the University of Tennessee women's basketball team. She formally introduced herself at a press conference at 4 p.m. Wednesday, but she's already had a busy day on Rocky Top!

She and her family arrived in Knoxville before noon.

Arriving on campus was like a homecoming!! She met up with some familiar faces and got to meet some new ones, like men's basketball coach Rick Barnes and football coach Jeremy Pruitt.

These photos of her walking the halls of the athletic complex, passing the glass case full of national championship trophies won by the Lady Vols and settling in at her desk give us chills!

She's also getting lots of praise and well wishes as she returns to Rocky Top. She and Tee Martin were winning national championships at the same time at UT!

Peyton Manning thinks Tennessee made the right hire!

And just as a reminder about the kind of player Kellie was, here ya go!