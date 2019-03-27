KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A familiar face appeared at the University of Tennessee this week... one Vols may not instantly recognize on the street, but one they would likely know the moment they saw her artwork.

During her time at UT, VFL artist Payton Miller made her mark on Rocky Top with temporary works of art featured regularly on 'The Rock.'

From etching visages of Smokey, to honoring Pat Summitt, to celebrating some of the football team's 'Cardiac Vols' wins -- Payton became 'The Rock's' unofficial artist during her time studying at UT.

'The Rock' by Payton Miller Tennessee Quarterback Joshua Dobbs made an appearance on the rock during the 2014 season. Lil Jon was Payton's first painting. Third down for what? This rock image caught the eye of several recruits visiting East Tennessee. Running back Jalen Hurd and the Smoky Mountains were the feature for the Arkansas Tennessee game in 2015. "Uncle Butch" was based off UT football coach Butch Jones. Smokey is Payton's favorite, and was created the night before UT's first home game in the 2015 season. Tennessee's favorite pup has been on the rock twice!

The biochemistry major graduated in 2017 and went on to medical school at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, but she came out of 'retirement' this week to give Vol Baseball a longer-lasting gift at Lindsey Nelson Stadium: a mural of good ol' Smokey.

UT Martin's Chancellor Keith Carver managed to catch up with the VFL Tuesday as she finished up the mural.

The mural left many fans impressed as always, and some a little envious that they couldn't book Payton to paint one in the Vol Caves. In any case, the mural looks awesome!