Tennessee wide received Jauan Jennings is having one heck of a senior season, sparking his team to improve every week and making some amazing plays on the field.

I mean, he started at quarterback against South Carolina, then went to be the Vols' leading receiver, with seven receptions for a career-best 174 yards and two touchdowns and being named the SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week.

So it's safe to say, head coach Jeremy Pruitt is probably a pretty big fan of Jennings, so he may be able to get away with a few things that other players wouldn't dare do.

Things like doing an impression of his head coach on national television.

That's what happened when Jennings appeared on the SEC Network show “Thinking Out Loud.”

He laughed nervously at first, then staring straight into the camera and with a straight face, drawled, "A-ight."

"Here's what we gonna do, aiight?!"

Much laughter ensued, with the hosts complimenting Jennings on his impersonation and commenting on their love for Pruitt's "so country" ways.

Pruitt, of course, made an immediate impression during his first press conference at Tennessee, using "aight" 31 total times. It immediately endeared him to fans and even ended up on a T-shirt.

No word on what Coach Pruitt thought about the impression...