A.J. Artis named Director of Football Sports Performance

Artis has played a role in the strength and conditioning development of the Volunteers since 2018.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee head football coach Jeremy Pruitt announced Monday that A.J. Artis was named director of football sports performance.

Artis, who has played a role in the strength and conditioning development of the Volunteers since 2018, replaces Craig Fitzgerald, who accepted a similar position with the New York Giants earlier this spring, according to UT Football.

"A.J. understands the standard we expect in this role and will continue to push our strength and conditioning efforts to the forefront of college football," Pruitt said. "Since he first joined our staff in 2018, he has helped instill physical and mental toughness in our program through his contagious energy, hard work and innovation. Our players have tremendous respect for him, and I have no doubt they will continue to develop under his mentorship."

"I would like thank Coach Pruitt and Coach Fulmer for the opportunity to lead a great group of young men," Artis said. "I will give my all to our student-athletes and the Tennessee football program. I am excited for this opportunity and look forward to helping Vol football continue its resurgence."

Artis' staff includes assistant football sports performance directors Mike Farrell, Byron Jerideau and Shaq Wilson, all of whom enter their third season with the program. Artis joined Pruitt's staff in January 2018 and served alongside Fitzgerald as the Vols became one of the fittest teams in the country, according to UT Football.