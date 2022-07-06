Tennessee baseball gets transfer 2023 MLB Draft prospect to commit

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The rich get richer.
Tennessee baseball picked up a big commit from Kansas transfer shortstop Maui Ahuna on Friday.
Ahuna announced on his social media he’s picking the Vols after playing two seasons with the Jayhawks.
D1 Baseball has ranked him as a top prospect in the 2023 MLB Draft Class.
Last season, Ahuna had a batting average of .396, 48 RBIs, 8 home runs, an on base percentage of .479 and a slugging percentage of .634.
While at Kansas, he has been named an All-Big 12 honorable mention and made the conference’s All-Tournament team in 2021.