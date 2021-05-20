Baseball Vols defeat South Carolina in game one of SEC season finale

Tennessee took a commanding seven-run lead before allowing a run to the Gamecocks.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Tennessee baseball is one step closer to claiming the SEC East division championship. The fourth-ranked Vols defeated 21st-ranked South Carolina, 10-4, on Thursday.

UT opened the scoring with a sac fly from Max Ferguson in the third inning. However, the Tennessee offense heated up in the fourth.

Luc Lipcius started the inning with a two-run homer to right field. Pete Derkay followed that with a double to bring Jordan Beck home. Derkay crossed home plate, thanks to Connor Pavolony's RBI single. Ferguson returned to the plate and emptied the bases with the Vols' second two-run blast of the inning. Tennessee led 7-0, after their half of the fourth.

The Gamecocks hit a pair of two-run homers in the bottom of the fourth and eighth innings. Tennessee responded with three more runs in the ninth.

Tennessee baseball defeats South Carolina in game one, 10-4.



Chad Dallas improves to 9-1 as a starter. Sean Huntley gets his sixth save.



The Vols are one step closer to the SEC East division title. — David Schiele WBIR (@Deacon_Schiele) May 21, 2021

Five Vols recorded two hits. Ferguson and Lipcius each recorded three RBI. Pitcher Chad Dallas earned his ninth win of the season and Sean Hunley notched his sixth save.