Fourteen years after their last appearance, the Tennessee Volunteers are back in the NCAA Tournament.

The NCAA selection committee made the announcement Monday.

The Vols will play Liberty University at 7 p.m. Friday during the Chapel Hill Regional in Chapel Hill, N.C. Also playing in the regional are North Carolina and UNC-Wilmington.

"Doesn't matter where you go. If you're in, you're in and you're excited about it," said head coach Tony Vitello.

It's great news for a baseball program that's endured a prolonged post-season drought. UT last played in the NCAA tournament in 2005 under Rod Delmonico.

"Coach Delmonico is somebody that's talked about a lot around here for a few different reasons," coach Vitello said. "He kind of left a blueprint too, and we've been trying to follow that."

Vitello, in his second year as coach, oversaw a 38-19 season this year.

The Vols found great success on the mound in the regular season. Tennessee pitchers tallied 513 strikeouts, which is the most since their last NCAA tournament season of 2005. Junior Garrett Stallings led the way with 103 strikeouts and a 3.24 ERA.

"I tried to treat it like every other day, but...when I woke up, it was a little bit different," Stallings said about his anticipation of making the NCAA tournament. "When you work this hard and you're around such a great group of guys that have kind of deserved this. I think that speaks for itself."

Pac-12 champion UCLA is the No. 1 national seed.

The Bruins (47-8) won every series for the first time in program history and carry a 10-game winning streak into the tournament, which opens with regional play Friday.

The NCAA selection committee announced the 64-team tournament field on Monday. The No. 2 seed is Vanderbilt (49-10), which has won 22 of its last 23 games and is the first team to sweep the Southeastern Conference regular-season and tournament championships since it did so in 2007.

Top eight national seeds play at home for super regionals if they win regionals. Behind UCLA and Vanderbilt are Georgia Tech, Georgia, Arkansas, Mississippi State, Louisville and Texas Tech.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.