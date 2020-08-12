Basketball Preview: Vols take on Colorado in season opener

After several early season cancellations, the Vols will finally open up their 2020-2021 season with a home game against Colorado Tuesday night.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's been a long and tumultuous offseason for everyone in college basketball thanks to COVID-19.

It's been roughly nine months since Tennessee last played on March 7th, but it seems like it's been even longer than that. With Tennessee having one of their most highly-ranked recruiting classes in program history last year, fans are eager to see an influx of young talent on the court.

Even though Colorado University is about 1,300 miles away, the two programs have more in common than one might think.

One of the hottest names among young, rising coaches is Tennessee's assistant Kim English. English coached at Colorado under Tad Boyle for two seasons before joining Rick Barnes' staff at Tennessee. Further connecting the dots, Colorado head coach Tad Boyle was once a member of Tennessee's staff during the Jerry Green era of Volunteer Basketball.

What can we expect to see from Colorado on the court?

Colorado enters Tuesday night's game in Knoxville 2-0 on the season with wins over South Dakota and Kansas State. The Vols will surely be the Buffaloes' biggest test of the young season. If the Buffaloes get a chance to run on the break, they will gladly take advantage. For the Vols, it will be important to get back after misses and turnovers. Offensively, Boyle's team isn't afraid to run sets with a lot of motion to get things going.

A couple of interesting prospects down low could create a nice early season challenge for Tennessee's post players. Dallas Walton is a rangy seven-footer that can make up for mistakes defensively and create problems while protecting the rim. Evan Battey is another guy to watch down low. He's only 6'8", but with nice footwork and use of his frame, he can manufacture some space and score down low. Both players combined don't quite average 15 points per contest, but they are an interesting duo with size to keep an eye on.

McKinley Wright is the guy to watch in the Colorado backcourt. He averages 22 points per game through two games, which is twice as much as anyone else on the roster. The guards Tennessee will face tonight are aggressive can drive into the paint but given the opportunity, they won't hesitate to fire away from beyond the arch.

This should be a nice litmus test to see where things stand after an extended offseason due to COVID-19. With an embarrassment of riches in the backcourt, highly touted freshmen like Keon Johnson and Jaden Springer will push for playing time amongst guys like Santiago Vescovi, Davonte Gaines and Josiah-Jordan James.

Whatever you do, do not forget about Oregon transfer Victor Bailey Jr. He was on the Vols' roster last season but wasn't eligible after transferring. He's very athletic and a skilled offensive player. If his defense is up to par for Barnes' standards, he could be one of the breakout stars of this team. Lastly, don't forget about E.J. Anosike. The slightly undersized big man is a ferocious rebounder, but the Vols will be counting on him to provide quality depth inside all season long. Tonight could be an opportunity for Anosike to make an impact.