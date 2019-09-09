KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The first game with beer sales at Neyland Stadium Saturday didn't really affect how many people were ejected for an alcohol-related offense.

There were 18 ejections related to alcohol and University of Tennessee officials said six of those people never made it inside the stadium, where the beer was.

There were six arrests with five of those being alcohol-related.

For perspective, UTPD spokesperson Lola Alapo said for the night game in September 2018, there were 35 ejections and 14 arrests.

She said the arrests and ejections from Saturday's game were "not atypical of evening games."

Inside Neyland, there are now nearly 100 designated places where fans can purchase beer in the concourse areas. Wine is also available in some areas.

Each beer will cost you either $12 or $13, depending on the size and brand. All cans will have to be poured into a plastic cup.

For $13, you can get a 25 oz. can of Michelob Ultra or a 19.2 oz. can of Lagunitas. $12 bucks will get you a 25 oz. can of Bud Light, a 24 oz. can of Yuengling, Miller Lite or Coors Lite, a 16 oz. can of Dos Equis, or a 16 oz. can of spiked seltzer.

University spokesperson Tyra Haag said all cans are being recycled and the Zero Waste Initiative is still a top priority for the campus.

Everyone must show proof that they are 21 and each person will be limited to buying two beers at a time.

You can purchase beer with cash or credit card, but cash will likely be faster.

